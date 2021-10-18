US Trade Chief to Visit Brussels, London Tuesday for Meetings With EU, G7 Officials

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Brussels and London later this week to meet with European Union and G7 officials to discuss the environment and labor issues, the Office of teh US Trade Representative's (USTR) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Brussels and London later this week to meet with European Union and G7 officials to discuss the environment and labor issues, the Office of teh US Trade Representative's (USTR) said on Monday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Jayme White will travel to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. They will meet with European Union leaders and participate in roundtable discussions with labor and environment leaders," the USTR said in a statement.

Tai will then travel to London on Thursday where she will attend the G7 Trade Ministers meeting and hold talks with counterparts, the statement said.

She is scheduled to return to the United States on Saturday, the statement added.

Late last month, Tai met with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss issues including the challenges posed by China to US and European businesses as well as to other non-market economies.