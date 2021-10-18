UrduPoint.com

US Trade Chief To Visit Brussels, London Tuesday For Meetings With EU, G7 Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:07 PM

US Trade Chief to Visit Brussels, London Tuesday for Meetings With EU, G7 Officials

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Brussels and London later this week to meet with European Union and G7 officials to discuss the environment and labor issues, the Office of teh US Trade Representative's (USTR) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Brussels and London later this week to meet with European Union and G7 officials to discuss the environment and labor issues, the Office of teh US Trade Representative's (USTR) said on Monday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Jayme White will travel to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. They will meet with European Union leaders and participate in roundtable discussions with labor and environment leaders," the USTR said in a statement.

Tai will then travel to London on Thursday where she will attend the G7 Trade Ministers meeting and hold talks with counterparts, the statement said.

She is scheduled to return to the United States on Saturday, the statement added.

Late last month, Tai met with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss issues including the challenges posed by China to US and European businesses as well as to other non-market economies.

Related Topics

Katherine China European Union Brussels London Belgium United States October

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi finalis ..

Security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi finalised

2 minutes ago
 Taking flu shot may cut heart disease risk: Study

Taking flu shot may cut heart disease risk: Study

2 minutes ago
 NAPA, University of Texas join hands for music edu ..

NAPA, University of Texas join hands for music education in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

13 minutes ago
 US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.