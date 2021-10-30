UrduPoint.com

US Trade Chief Will Travel To Japan, S. Korea, India In November To Bolster Economic Ties

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and her deputy, Sarah Bianchi, will travel to Japan, South Korea, and India in November to bolster economic ties with the three Indo-Pacific nations, the USTR office said on Friday in a press release.

"(Tai and Bianchi) will travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," the press release said.

The trip will begin on November 15, when Tai and Bianchi arrive in Tokyo for their first set of meetings, according to the release. The two leaders from there will travel to Seoul on November 18 for more meetings, it added.

Tai and Bianchi will then go to New Delhi on November 22 before returning to the US on November 24, according to the release. Additional details about specific meetings will be released at a later date, it added.

