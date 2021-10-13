UrduPoint.com

US Trade Commission Warns Hundreds Of Companies Not To Use False Endorsements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:34 PM

US Trade Commission Warns Hundreds of Companies Not to Use False Endorsements

The Biden administration has warned hundreds of US businesses that it is cracking down on the misleading use of fake endorsements on social media platforms, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Biden administration has warned hundreds of US businesses that it is cracking down on the misleading use of fake endorsements on social media platforms, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Wednesday.

"The Federal Trade Commission is blanketing industry with a clear message that, if they use endorsements to deceive consumers, the FTC will be ready to hold them responsible with every tool at its disposal," the agency said in a press release.

The rise of social media has blurred the line between authentic content and advertising, leading to an explosion in deceptive endorsements across the marketplace and fake online reviews and other deceptive endorsements that often tout products throughout the online world, the FTC said.

"By sending a Notice of Penalty Offenses to more than 700 companies, the agency is placing them on notice they could incur significant civil penalties - up to $43,792 per violation if they use endorsements in ways that run counter to prior FTC administrative cases," the release explained.

The warning notice has already been sent to many large companies, top advertisers, leading retailers, top consumer product companies, and major advertising agencies, the FTC said.

Related Topics

World Social Media Industry Top

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

51 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur to announce results of intermediat ..

BISE Bahawalpur to announce results of intermediate exam on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 CIS Intelligence Services Should Boost Interaction ..

CIS Intelligence Services Should Boost Interaction, Especially on Afghanistan - ..

2 minutes ago
 PHC London holds virtual 'Khuli Katchehri' for dia ..

PHC London holds virtual 'Khuli Katchehri' for diaspora's issues redressal

2 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Released 160,000 Migrants Int ..

Biden Administration Released 160,000 Migrants Into US Since March - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Dist admin intensifies preparations to celebrate E ..

Dist admin intensifies preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.