US Trade Court Upholds Trump National Security Tariffs On Steel Imports - Ruling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Trade Court Upholds Trump National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports - Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US Court of International Trade ruled on Thursday to uphold former President Donald Trump's national security tariffs on steel imports.

"We have no authority to review the President's discretionary choice among conditions or contingencies that might terminate import restrictions," the US judges said in a ruling.

