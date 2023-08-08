US Trade Deficit at $65.5Bln in June, Retreats Further From 6-Month High - Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The US trade deficit stood at $65.5 billion in June, retreating from April's six-month high, as imports fell more than exports for a second month in a row, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

"The goods and services deficit was $65.5 billion in June, down $2.8 billion from $68.

3 billion in May, revised," the department said in a news release.

In April, the deficit was at a six-month high of $74.4 billion.

US imports were at $313 billion in June, down $3.1 billion from May. Records showed it to be the lowest imports in 18 months.

Exports were at $247.5 billion, some $0.3 billion less than in May.

The difference between the two resulted in the deficit for last month.