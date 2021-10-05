US Trade Deficit at Record High of $73.3Bln in August - Commerce Department

The US trade deficit jumped by nearly $3 billion to a new record high of $73.3 billion in August, data from the Commerce Department showed Tuesday as imports grew way beyond exports in an economy expanding from the slowdown of the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The US trade deficit jumped by nearly $3 billion to a new record high of $73.3 billion in August, data from the Commerce Department showed Tuesday as imports grew way beyond exports in an economy expanding from the slowdown of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The goods and services deficit was $73.3 billion in August, up $2.9 billion from $70.

3 billion in July, revised," the department said in a statement.

Imports were at $287 billion in August, some $4 billion more than July exports.

But exports were only at $213.7 billion, expanding just $1 billion more than in July.

Year-to-date, the trade deficit was up by $140.8 billion, or 33.7%, from the same period in 2020 as imports rose by $385.1 billion, or 21.2%, versus exports at $244.3 billion, or 17.5%, the department added.