US Trade Deficit Decreases Slightly In April

Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

The US trade deficit dialed back in April, as exports rose and imports fell, according to government data released Tuesday

Washington, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The US trade deficit dialed back in April, as exports rose and imports fell, according to government data released Tuesday.

The $68.9 billion deficit in goods and services recorded by the Commerce Department was slightly larger than expected and came as the world's largest economy was bouncing back rapidly from the Covid-19 pandemic, aided by nationwide vaccination campaigns.

The trade gap was $6.1 billion less than in March, which was revised up to $75 billion, the report said.

Exports rose $2.3 billion in April to $205 billion led by goods like aircraft and crude oil, while imports fell $3.8 billion to $273.9 billion.

