UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Down 0.1% To $89.2Bln In February, Near Record High - Commerce Dept

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 08:23 PM

US Trade Deficit Down 0.1% to $89.2Bln in February, Near Record High - Commerce Dept

The US trade deficit dipped by 0.1% in February to $89.2 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday, reporting a near record high figure that reflected the ongoing surge in imports amid congestion at ports in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US trade deficit dipped by 0.1% in February to $89.2 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday, reporting a near record high figure that reflected the ongoing surge in imports amid congestion at ports in the country.

"The goods and services deficit was $89.2 billion in February, down less than $0.1 billion from $89.

2 billion in January, revised," the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a statement.

Imports rose 1.3% in February to a record $317.8 billion, the statement said.

Exports, meanwhile, climbed 1.8% to $228.6 billion, the statement added.

The difference between the two accounted for the trade deficit.

The broader goods and services deficit reached $859.1 billion in 2021, an increase of $182.5 billion, or 27%, from 2020.

Related Topics

January February 2020 Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Diss ..

Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Dissolution of Parliament on Wed. ..

49 seconds ago
 UN's Griffiths Says Made Specific Suggestions to R ..

UN's Griffiths Says Made Specific Suggestions to Russia for Humanitarian Pauses ..

51 seconds ago
 US Confirms Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Test 'R ..

US Confirms Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Test 'Recently' - Defense Agency

52 seconds ago
 Heroin recovered, one arrested

Heroin recovered, one arrested

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches Marastyal app; urges consumers to ..

KP Govt launches Marastyal app; urges consumers to lodge complaints on overprici ..

4 minutes ago
 No Need for Interim Government in Iraq - Supreme J ..

No Need for Interim Government in Iraq - Supreme Judicial Council

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.