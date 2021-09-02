UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Down $3.2Bln In July To $70.1Bln - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Trade Deficit Down $3.2Bln in July to $70.1Bln - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US trade deficit fell by $3.2 billion in July to $70.1 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday.

"The goods and services deficit was $70.1 billion in July, down $3.2 billion from $73.2 billion in June, revised," the census and economic bureaus of the Commerce Department said jointly in a statement.

Exports were at $212.8 billion in July, some $2.

8 billion more than June exports while imports were at $282.9 billion, down $0.4 billion from June. The difference between the two accounted for the deficit.

Year-to-date, the international trade deficit was up $131 billion, or 37.1 percent, from 2020 as imports rose by $336 billion, or 21.3 percent, versus exports at $205.0 billion, or 16.8 percent.

