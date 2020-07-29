US Trade Deficit Down $4.6Bln in June in Continued Recovery From COVID-19 - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US trade deficit in goods fell almost $5 billion, or 6 percent, month-on-month in June, the Commerce Department Census Bureau said on Wednesday as economic data continued to suggest a continued recovery from novel coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions.

"The international trade deficit was $70.6 billion in June, down $4.6 billion from $75.3 billion in May," the Commerce Department Census Bureau said in a press release.

Exports of goods for June were at $102.6 billion, $12.5 billion more than in May, while Imports rose less, by $7.9 billion, to $173.2, resulting in a net improvement of $4.6 billion in the trade deficit, the release said.

"Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely," the release added.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008 as most of the 50 US states went into lockdown to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Economics say they notice "green shoots" of recovery from the reopening of businesses over the past three months that led to net gain of 7.3 million jobs in the May-June period, after an employment drop of over 21 million between March and April.