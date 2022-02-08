UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Hit Record $859.1Bln In 2021 - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:34 PM

US Trade Deficit Hit Record $859.1Bln in 2021 - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit hit a record high of $859.1 billion in 2021 as imports sharply overtook exports in an economy still struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic measures, Commerce Department data showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The US trade deficit hit a record high of $859.1 billion in 2021 as imports sharply overtook exports in an economy still struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic measures, Commerce Department data showed on Tuesday.

"For 2021, the goods and services deficit was $859.1 billion, up $182.4 billion from $676.7 billion in 2020," the Commerce Department said in a statement that detailed the trade balance for December as well for all of 2021.

A scrutiny of the Commerce Department's historical data showed that the annual figure for 2021 represented the highest US trade deficit on record.

In December, the trade deficit increased by $1.4 million, or 1.8%, to reach $80.7 billion from $79.3 billion the previous month.

Economists surveyed by US media had projected a deficit of $83.0 billion.

The Commerce Department said the December exports stood at $228.1 billion, up $3.4 billion more than the November exports.

December imports were at $308.9 billion, higher by $4.8 billion from the previous month.

Supply chain disruptions from the two-year long pandemic have severely impacted the timely delivery of commodities and other critical supplies needed by manufacturers, delaying deliveries to stores as well as overseas buyers. On the other hand, importers have been buying more than their pre-pandemic pace to stock up depleted shelves.

The US economy grew by 5.7% in 2021, expanding from the 3.5% contraction in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures.

Related Topics

Exports November December 2020 Commerce Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club ..

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

14 seconds ago
 PTI to clinch 2023 elections on basis of performan ..

PTI to clinch 2023 elections on basis of performance: Ali Muhammad

16 seconds ago
 Congressman Nehls Says US Capitol Police Illegally ..

Congressman Nehls Says US Capitol Police Illegally Investigated His Office

17 seconds ago
 White House, Diplomats Resisted Afghan Evacuation ..

White House, Diplomats Resisted Afghan Evacuation Efforts by Military for Weeks ..

19 seconds ago
 No one to be allowed to violate kite flying ban: C ..

No one to be allowed to violate kite flying ban: CPO

20 seconds ago
 59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>