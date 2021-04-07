US Trade Deficit Hits Record High of $71.1Bln in February - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit in goods and services increased by $3.3 billion, or almost 5 percent, in February to reach a record high of $71.1 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US trade deficit in goods and services increased by $3.3 billion, or almost 5 percent, in February to reach a record high of $71.1 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday.

"The goods and services deficit was $71.1 billion in February, up $3.3 billion from $67.8 billion in January, revised," the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a news release.

The released historical data shows the US trade deficit in the month of February being the highest ever.

The biggest component of the US trade deficit was with China, growing by $3.1 billion to $30.3 billion in February.

On the whole, US exports of goods stood at $187.3 billion versus imports of $258.3 billion, resulting in the deficit of $71.1 billion, the data shows.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a trade deficit of $70.5 billion for February.