US Trade Deficit in Goods Down $3Bln in December to $82.5Bln - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US trade deficit in goods narrowed by $3 billion, or about 3.5 percent, in December to reach $82.5 billion, data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed on Thursday.

"The international trade deficit was $82.5 billion in December, down $3.0 billion from $85.5 billion in November," the bureau said in a news release, accompanying the data.

It said exports of goods for December stood at $133.4 billion, about $5.9 billion more than November.

Imports of goods, meanwhile, amounted to $215.9 billion, some $2.9 billion more than November imports, the department said.

The difference resulted in a narrowing of the trade deficit, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commerce Department said the US economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses across the country.