US Trade Deficit in Goods Down 4.8% in Sept to Reach Almost $64Bln - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The US trade deficit in goods narrowed by 4.7 percent in September to reach $63.9 billion, as the world's largest economy showed a little recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, data from the Department of Commerce's Census Bureau showed.

Imports of foreign goods such as automobiles and consumer products grew by 0.

5 percent in September, reaching $176.4 billion, but exports expanded by only 2.6 percent to $240.2 billion, narrowing the deficit, the data showed.

The US economy grew at a record pace of 33.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020 after the steepest ever drop of 31.4 percent in the previous three months and a 3.4 percent drop in the first quarter due to lockdowns forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic.