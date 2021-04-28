US Trade Deficit in Goods Hits Record High of $90.6Bln in March - Department of Commerce

The US trade deficit in goods hit a record high of $90.6 billion in March, data from the Commerce Department showed on Wednesday as the United States continued to outpace its trading partners in recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

"The international trade deficit was $90.6 billion in March, up $3.5 billion from $87.1 billion in February," the Census Bureau, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a statement, referring to a figure focused on just the trade of goods.

The government will release next week overall trade numbers for March, which will include numbers for services.

An examination of historical data released by the Census Bureau showed the $90.

6 billion for March was the highest ever monthly deficit in the trade of goods.

A rash of US data, from consumer spending to inflation and homebuilding and house prices, have exceeded forecasts lately, accelerating the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 and leading to a surge in imports as the economy struggles to keep pace with resources needed for the growth.

The Commerce Department data showed US imports accounted for $232.6 billion in March, up $14.9 billion from February, while exports were valued at $142 billion, or $11.4 billion higher from a month ago.