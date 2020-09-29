US Trade Deficit in Goods Up 3.5% in August to Reach $83Bln - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit in goods increased by 3.5 percent in August and reached nearly $83 billion, data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday

Imports of foreign goods such as automobiles and consumer products grew by 3.1 percent in August, reaching slightly more than $201 billion, but exports expanded by only 2.8 percent to around $118, crating the deficit, the data showed.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns and other restrictive measures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The US economic recovery has mostly settled into a trend of gradual improvement with retail and housing activity having rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and consumer confidence continuing to improve. The labor market has marked some gains, but economists have said it still has a long way to go.