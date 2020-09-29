UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Deficit In Goods Up 3.5% In August To Reach $83Bln - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

US Trade Deficit in Goods Up 3.5% in August to Reach $83Bln - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit in goods increased by 3.5 percent in August and reached nearly $83 billion, data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The US trade deficit in goods increased by 3.5 percent in August and reached nearly $83 billion, data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday.

Imports of foreign goods such as automobiles and consumer products grew by 3.1 percent in August, reaching slightly more than $201 billion, but exports expanded by only 2.8 percent to around $118, crating the deficit, the data showed.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns and other restrictive measures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The US economic recovery has mostly settled into a trend of gradual improvement with retail and housing activity having rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and consumer confidence continuing to improve. The labor market has marked some gains, but economists have said it still has a long way to go.

Related Topics

Exports August 2020 Market Commerce From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

6 minutes ago

Strike and Search operations', Haripur police seiz ..

1 second ago

303 test positive for Covid-19 in schools: Saeed G ..

3 seconds ago

Turkey Refutes Armenia's Claim of Turkish Plane Do ..

4 seconds ago

Cambodia May Miss Out on Russia's Sputnik V Vaccin ..

6 seconds ago

Adviser to Italian Gov't Says Country Not Yet Over ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.