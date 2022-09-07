UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Narrows By $10Bln To Reach Nearly $71Bln In July - Gov't Data

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 08:21 PM

The US trade deficit narrowed by $10 billion, or nearly 13%, in July from a month earlier to reach almost $71 billion as exports hit a record high, government data showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The US trade deficit narrowed by $10 billion, or nearly 13%, in July from a month earlier to reach almost $71 billion as exports hit a record high, government data showed on Wednesday.

"The deficit decreased from $80.9 billion in June (revised) to $70.6 billion in July, as exports increased and imports decreased," the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau said in a joint announcement.

Exports of goods and services edged up 0.2% to a record high of $259.3 billion, while imports fell 2.9% to $329.

9 billion.

The difference between the two $70.6 billion made up the trade deficit.

Trade added 1.42 percentage points to gross domestic product, or GDP, in the second quarter, despite an overall slowdown in economic activity. Preliminary estimates show the US GDP likely contracted by 0.6% in the second quarter after a 1.6% slowdown in the first quarter. Two straight quarters of GDP growth automatically mean an economy is in recession.

Should trade continue contributing positively to Q2 GDP, a US recession might be avoided after all, analysts said.

