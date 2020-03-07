US Trade Deficit Narrows by $3.3Bln to $45.3Bln - Economic Analysis Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The US trade deficit fell by $3.3 billion to $45.3 billion in January as exports by the world's largest economy grew at a faster pace than imports, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday.

"The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $45.3 billion in January, down $3.3 billion from $48.

6 billion in December, revised," the BEA said in the report. "The January decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $2.6 billion to $67.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $21.7 billion."

Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit decreased by $8.5 billion, or 15.8 percent, from January 2019, the BEA said.

On an annual basis too, exports increased $2.3 billion, or 1.1 percent, in January, while imports decreased $6.2 billion or 2.4 percent.