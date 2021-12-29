US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in November - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit rose by 18% to $97.8 billion in November as businesses stocked up in advance of the holiday shopping season, the Commerce Department's advance estimate on the international trade of goods indicated on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The US trade deficit rose by 18% to $97.8 billion in November as businesses stocked up in advance of the holiday shopping season, the Commerce Department's advance estimate on the international trade of goods indicated on Wednesday.

"The international trade deficit was $97.8 billion in November, up $14.6 billion from $83.2 billion in October," the Commerce Department said in a news release dubbed "Advance International Trade in Goods." Historical data showed the November trade deficit estimate to be the highest ever.

An advanced estimate of wholesale inventories showed a 1.2% increase in November. Retail inventories, meanwhile, rose 2%, according to an early estimate.

US companies typically stock up inventories ahead of the November-December holiday shopping season, which is the busiest time of the year for retailers. This year stocking trends had been heavier-than-usual due to supply disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic measures.