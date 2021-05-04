US Trade Deficit Rises To Record High Of $74.4Bln In March - Commerce Department
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 07:03 PM
The US trade deficit in goods and services rose by 5.6 percent to reach a record high of $74.4 billion in March, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday
"The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $74.4 billion in March, up $3.9 billion from $70.
5 billion in February, revised," the bureau said in a press release.
The bureau noted that the trade gap was the highest on record, with exports rising by 6.6 percent to reach $200 billion and imports increasing by 6.3 percent to $274.5 billion.
The trade deficit with China rose by 11.6 percent or $6.7 billion to reach $36.9 billion in March.
Meanwhile, the deficit with Mexico rose by $1.6 billion to $8.4 billion, and the gap with the EU decreased by $2.1 billion to $16.9 billion.