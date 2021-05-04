US Trade Deficit Rises to Record High of $74.4Bln in March - Commerce Department

The US trade deficit in goods and services rose by 5.6 percent to reach a record high of $74.4 billion in March, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The US trade deficit in goods and services rose by 5.6 percent to reach a record high of $74.4 billion in March , the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday.

"The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $74.4 billion in March, up $3.9 billion from $70.

5 billion in February, revised," the bureau said in a press release.

The bureau noted that the trade gap was the highest on record, with exports rising by 6.6 percent to reach $200 billion and imports increasing by 6.3 percent to $274.5 billion.

The trade deficit with China rose by 11.6 percent or $6.7 billion to reach $36.9 billion in March.

Meanwhile, the deficit with Mexico rose by $1.6 billion to $8.4 billion, and the gap with the EU decreased by $2.1 billion to $16.9 billion.