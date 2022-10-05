UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Shrinks Down $3.1Bln To $67.4Bln In August - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The US trade deficit shrank by $3.1 billion to reach $67.4 billion in August, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday.

Exports in August totaled $258.9 billion in value, down $0.7 billion from July.

Imports, meanwhile, stood at $326.3 billion, lower by $3.7 billion from July.

The net difference between the two amounted to the trade deficit.

