US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:51 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States' trade deficit increased by just over a billion Dollars in January as exports fell short of imports despite higher shipments of US-made goods compared with December, the US Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"The goods and services deficit was $68.3 billion in January, up $1.1 billion from $67.

2 billion in December, revised," the Commerce Department said in a news release.

Exports totaled $257.5 billion in January, some $8.5 billion, or 3.4%, more than in December, the release said.

But imports stood at $325.8 billion, some $9.6 billion, or 3%, higher than in December, the release added.

The Dollar difference between the two accounted for the deficit.

