US Trade Deficit Up $4.6Bln In March Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:57 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US trade deficit grew by $4.6 billion in March, or 12 percent from the previous month, as the coronavirus (COV1D-19) pandemic severely disrupted the flow of goods and services from the United States, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Tuesday.

"The March increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.6 billion to $65.6 billion," the BEA said in a news release. "The declines in March exports and imports were, in part, due to the impact of COVID-19, as many businesses were operating at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movement of travelers across borders was restricted.

"

Exports for March stood at $187.7 billion, or 9.6 percent below February.

Imports were at $232.2 billion, down 6.2 percent from the previous month.

Much of the US trade deficit for March was with the European Union, which rose by $4.3 billion or, 34 percent, to $16.9 billion.

The trade deficit with China, often a politically charged issue for the Trump administration, fell by $4.2 billion, or 21 percent, to $15.5 billion.

