US Trade Deficit Up $7.1 Billion In April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - BEA

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US trade deficit grew by $7.1 billion in April, or 17 percent from the previous month, as the coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted exports from the United States, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Thursday.

"The goods and services deficit was $49.4 billion in April, up $7.1 billion from $42.3 billion in March, revised," the BEA said in a news release. "Due to recent events surrounding COVID19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely."

Your Thoughts and Comments

