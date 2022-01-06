US Trade Deficit Up Almost 20% in November as Imports Surge - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit rose 19.4% in November to $80.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, as imports surged after an earlier disruption at ports in the United States prevented the regular flow of goods

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The US trade deficit rose 19.4% in November to $80.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, as imports surged after an earlier disruption at ports in the United States prevented the regular flow of goods.

"The goods and services deficit was $80.2 billion in November, up $13.0 billion from $67.2 billion in October, revised," a news release from the Commerce Department said.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a trade gap of around $77 billion for November.

"There has been a remarkable erosion in US terms of trade," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive.

"Much of that (and rising imports) speaks to the strength of the US consumer. This is also restrained by supply chain issues and could continue to balloon from here."

Imports soared 4.6% to $304.4 billion as an earlier pile-up of containers at ports due to the easing of the COVID-19 situation. Industrial supplies and materials led imports, with consumer goods, motor vehicles parts and engines also showing substantial increase.

Exports, meanwhile, rose just 0.2% to $224.2 billion.

The difference between the two accounted for the deficit.