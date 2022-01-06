UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Up Almost 20% In November As Imports Surge - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 10:40 PM

US Trade Deficit Up Almost 20% in November as Imports Surge - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit rose 19.4% in November to $80.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, as imports surged after an earlier disruption at ports in the United States prevented the regular flow of goods

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The US trade deficit rose 19.4% in November to $80.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, as imports surged after an earlier disruption at ports in the United States prevented the regular flow of goods.

"The goods and services deficit was $80.2 billion in November, up $13.0 billion from $67.2 billion in October, revised," a news release from the Commerce Department said.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a trade gap of around $77 billion for November.

"There has been a remarkable erosion in US terms of trade," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive.

"Much of that (and rising imports) speaks to the strength of the US consumer. This is also restrained by supply chain issues and could continue to balloon from here."

Imports soared 4.6% to $304.4 billion as an earlier pile-up of containers at ports due to the easing of the COVID-19 situation. Industrial supplies and materials led imports, with consumer goods, motor vehicles parts and engines also showing substantial increase.

Exports, meanwhile, rose just 0.2% to $224.2 billion.

The difference between the two accounted for the deficit.

Related Topics

Vehicles United States October November Commerce Post Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal calls on CM Balochist ..

Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal calls on CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell Says Concerned About Situation in Kaz ..

EU's Borrell Says Concerned About Situation in Kazakhstan, Offers Assistance

2 minutes ago
 Supply issues hammered US service sector in Decemb ..

Supply issues hammered US service sector in December: survey

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to sustainable economic rel ..

Pakistan looks forward to sustainable economic relations with Oman: Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 SAU to introduce new degree courses

SAU to introduce new degree courses

5 minutes ago
 Future of GB is bright for tourism, information te ..

Future of GB is bright for tourism, information technology, CM GB

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.