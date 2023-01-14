US Trade Delegation To Visit Taiwan From January 14-17
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The US delegation to the trade talks led by Assistant Trade Representative for China Affairs Terry McCartin will visit Taiwan from January 14-17.
The delegation will include representatives from several US government agencies.
The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade was launched by the two countries last June to develop concrete ways to deepen their economic and trade relationship.