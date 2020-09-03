US Trade Gap at $63.6 Billion in July - Commerce Dept

The US trade gap stood at $63.6 billion in July, rising by just over $10 billion from June levels, the Commerce Department said in data published Thursday that showed a decline in the nation's exports-imports situation amid mixed economic progress made since the height of the coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US trade gap stood at $63.6 billion in July, rising by just over $10 billion from June levels, the Commerce Department said in data published Thursday that showed a decline in the nation's exports-imports situation amid mixed economic progress made since the height of the coronavirus crisis.

"The goods and services deficit was $63.6 billion in July, up $10.1 billion from $53.5 billion in June, revised," the department said in a news release.

A slower growth in exports versus imports led to the larger trade deficit, data showed.

Exports for July stood at $168.1 billion, or $12.6 billion above that in June.

But imports totaled $231.7 billion, or $22.7 billion more than the previous month.

US economic recovery from the COVID-19 has been mixed with employment rebounding by about 10 million jobs over the past three months, after a loss of more than 21 million jobs between March and April. But the economy itself shrank by a record 32.9 percent in the three months to June, adding to the 5 percent contraction in the first quarter, as business lockdowns forced by the pandemic took a toll on growth.