UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Gap At $63.6 Billion In July - Commerce Dept

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:23 PM

US Trade Gap at $63.6 Billion in July - Commerce Dept

The US trade gap stood at $63.6 billion in July, rising by just over $10 billion from June levels, the Commerce Department said in data published Thursday that showed a decline in the nation's exports-imports situation amid mixed economic progress made since the height of the coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US trade gap stood at $63.6 billion in July, rising by just over $10 billion from June levels, the Commerce Department said in data published Thursday that showed a decline in the nation's exports-imports situation amid mixed economic progress made since the height of the coronavirus crisis.

"The goods and services deficit was $63.6 billion in July, up $10.1 billion from $53.5 billion in June, revised," the department said in a news release.

A slower growth in exports versus imports led to the larger trade deficit, data showed.

Exports for July stood at $168.1 billion, or $12.6 billion above that in June.

But imports totaled $231.7 billion, or $22.7 billion more than the previous month.

US economic recovery from the COVID-19 has been mixed with employment rebounding by about 10 million jobs over the past three months, after a loss of more than 21 million jobs between March and April. But the economy itself shrank by a record 32.9 percent in the three months to June, adding to the 5 percent contraction in the first quarter, as business lockdowns forced by the pandemic took a toll on growth.

Related Topics

Exports Business Progress March April June July Commerce From Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

11 minutes ago

MNA Amir Kiani calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan ..

3 minutes ago

Chemical arms watchdog voices 'grave concern' over ..

3 minutes ago

IGP chairs meeting on setting up of Police Welfare ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Chairman orders investigations of paintings th ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.