UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Gap Rises 17.7% To Reach $678.7Bln In 2020 - Commerce Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

US Trade Gap Rises 17.7% to Reach $678.7Bln in 2020 - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US trade deficit in goods and services widened last year by 17.7 percent or $101.9 billion to reach $678.7 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Friday.

"For 2020, the goods and services deficit increased $101.9 billion, or 17.

7 percent, from 2019," the department said. "Exports decreased $396.4 billion or 15.7 percent. Imports decreased $294.5 billion or 9.5 percent."

Overall ,the goods and services deficit was at $678.7 billion, up from $576.9 billion in 2019, the department said. The US trade deficit with China decreased $34.4 billion to $310.8 billion.

Related Topics

Exports China 2019 2020 Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

32 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

1 hour ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.