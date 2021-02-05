US Trade Gap Rises 17.7% to Reach $678.7Bln in 2020 - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US trade deficit in goods and services widened last year by 17.7 percent or $101.9 billion to reach $678.7 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Friday.

"For 2020, the goods and services deficit increased $101.9 billion, or 17.

7 percent, from 2019," the department said. "Exports decreased $396.4 billion or 15.7 percent. Imports decreased $294.5 billion or 9.5 percent."

Overall ,the goods and services deficit was at $678.7 billion, up from $576.9 billion in 2019, the department said. The US trade deficit with China decreased $34.4 billion to $310.8 billion.