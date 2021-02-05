UrduPoint.com
US Trade Gap Soars To $679 Bn In 2020: Govt

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:51 PM

The US trade deficit surged in 2020, adding $102 billion compared to the prior year to reach $678.7 billion, as exports fell more than imports in the pandemic-roiled year, the government reported Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The US trade deficit surged in 2020, adding $102 billion compared to the prior year to reach $678.7 billion, as exports fell more than imports in the pandemic-roiled year, the government reported Friday.

The gap with China in goods trade narrowed by $34.4 billion to $310.8 billion last year, on a modest gain in exports and a small decline in imports, the Commerce Department reported.

