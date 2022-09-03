UrduPoint.com

US Trade Rep. Extends Trump-Era Tariffs On China While Government Reviews Policy - Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The US Trade Representative (USTR) is extending the Trump administration-era tariffs on Chinese goods while the government reviews the economic policy, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday.

"The US Trade Representative has determined that the (tariffs) did not terminate on their four-year anniversary dates and accordingly will remain in effect because at least one representative of domestic industry which benefits... has submitted to the US Trade Representative during the last 60 days of such four-year period a written request for the continuation of such action," the notice said.

The US Trade Representative will conduct a review of the tariff policy and publish a separate notice describing the review process, which will include opening a docket for interested parties to submit comments, the notice added.

The authority used to impose the tariffs, Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, authorizes the US president to take actions including tariffs against foreign governments that violate international trade agreements, burdens or restricts US commerce.

The initial imposition of tariffs on China using the authority began under the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

