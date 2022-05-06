UrduPoint.com

US Trade Rep. Says 'Buy American' Policy Not Barrier To Bilateral Trade With Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Trade Rep. Says 'Buy American' Policy Not Barrier to Bilateral Trade With Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The Biden administration's so-called Buy America policy is not a barrier to trade relations between the United States and Canada, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden, within a week of taking office in January 2021, issued an executive order to strengthen compliance with the Buy American Act. The initiative, which further limited foreign access to US government procurement contracts, has been meet with concern in Canada and official Ottawa.

"Let's be very clear: (Buy American, Buy America) are Federal procurement policies. I wouldn't characterize that championship by President Biden as a barrier that the administration is throwing into the US-Canadian trade relationship," Tai said during a press conference.

Canada's Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said during the press conference the areas of cooperation between the two countries, including electric vehicle manufacturing, are gaining in importance.

Both trade envoys defended the state of US-Canada trade relationship, with Tai urging reporters to consider the global context.

Nevertheless, a range of trade disputes continue, most notably over dairy products. Tai called the longstanding dairy dispute over Canada's notoriously protectionist supply chain a "difficult area" of the relationship, evading questions about a possible resolution before the next USMCA meeting.

Related Topics

Resolution Katherine Canada Vehicle Ottawa Buy Mary United States January Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.