US Trade Rep. Says Will Continue Working With Congress on New Measures Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) US trade representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said on Friday that she will continue working with Congress and with US trading partners on new measures against Russia in light of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Yesterday, the US Senate voted unanimously to cut off permanent normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. Combined with a similar, overwhelming vote in the House of Representatives, this swift action shows our determination to isolate Russia from the global economy and multilateral institutions," Tai said in a statement. "USTR will continue work with Congress and our trading partners as we build a broad coalition in opposition to Russia's unjust actions."

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives followed the Senate initiative and passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian energy products, including crude oil.

The House passed the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act in a 413-9 vote.

Also on Thursday, the US House and Senate passed legislation to suspend Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status with Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia that include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.