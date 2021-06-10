UrduPoint.com
US Trade Representative Asks Mexico To Review Labor Rights At Automotive Facility

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Trade Representative Asks Mexico to Review Labor Rights at Automotive Facility

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai has asked the Mexican government to review labor rights issues at the Tridonex automotive parts manufacturing facility in Matamoros, the Office of the USTR said.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh today announced that the United States has asked Mexico to review whether workers at the Tridonex automotive parts facility in Matamoros, State of Tamaulipas, are being denied the rights of free association and collective bargaining," the Office of the USTR said in a statement on Wednesday.

The request marks the second time the United States has requested that Mexico review collective bargaining rights issues under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

In May, the United States asked Mexico to review whether workers at a General Motors facility in Silao were being denied the right of free association and collective bargaining.

Last month, the Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement (ILC) received a petition alleging that workers at the Tridonex automotive parts facility were being denied the right of free association and collective bargaining.  The ILC reviews petitions that it receives and the accompanying information within 30 days.

Having determined that there is enough evidence of a denial of rights, Kai has requested that Mexico review whether workers at the Matamoros facility are being denied their rights. The Mexican government has ten days to agree to conduct the review and 45 days from today to remediate should they agree.

