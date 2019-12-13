UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Representative, Chinese Ambassador May Sign Draft Trade Deal On Friday - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

US Trade Representative, Chinese Ambassador May Sign Draft Trade Deal on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai may sign the draft bilateral trade deal on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On Thursday, media reported that the US and Chinese negotiators had agreed in principle on the terms of the phase-one trade deal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Lighthizer and Cui may sign at least the outlines of the agreement.

Media reported that under the deal China had committed to buy more US agricultural products, protect intellectual property and open the Chinese market for financial services.

The United States has reportedly agreed to cut tariffs imposed on Chinese imports since last fall and defer new duties that could have been imposed this Sunday.

According to Michael Pillsbury, an informal White House adviser on China, the phase-two deal that will focus on the Chinese industrial policy will be negotiated after the 2020 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election China White House Buy United States May Sunday 2020 Market Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

10 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.