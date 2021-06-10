UrduPoint.com
US Trade Representative Says To Join Biden In Brussels For Talks On Trade Disputes With EU

Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

US Trade Representative Says to Join Biden in Brussels for Talks on Trade Disputes With EU

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she will join President Joe Biden in Brussels next week to meet with her European counterparts to try to resolve the aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus disputes, among other trade-related issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she will join President Joe Biden in Brussels next week to meet with her European counterparts to try to resolve the aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus disputes, among other trade-related issues.

"Next week, I will join the President on his trip to Brussels and meet with my European counterparts," Tai said. "We'll participate in intense negotiations to resolve the 16-year old Boeing/Airbus disputes and to find a path forward on products like steel and aluminum."

More Stories From World

