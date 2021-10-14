UrduPoint.com

US Trade Representative Signals Shift Towards WTO Disputes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:35 PM

US Trade Representative signals shift towards WTO disputes

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday signaled a shift in Washington's stance on the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution process

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday signaled a shift in Washington's stance on the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution process.

"We all recognise the importance of the WTO, and we all want it to succeed," Tai said in a speech before The Geneva Institute's Geneva Trade Platform.

Under the administration of former president Donald Trump, the United States brought the WTO's dispute settlement system to a grinding halt in December 2019 by blocking the appointment of new judges to the key Appellate Body.

Tai, appointed by Trump's successor Joe Biden, indicated Washington is looking to thaw relations with the global trade body and improve how trade conflicts are settled.

"We believe we may succeed in reforming the negotiating pillar if we create a more flexible WTO, change the way we approach problems collectively, improve transparency and inclusiveness and restore the deliberative function of the organisation," she said.

"Let's not prejudge what a reformed system looks like. The most important thing is to engage in this conversation and actually bring the entire membership together because there is a feeling of malaise around here," Tai later told journalists.

The body's seven-member Appellate Body can uphold, modify or reverse the initial findings of a WTO dispute panel.

Related Topics

Resolution World Katherine Washington Trump Geneva United States May December 2019 All

Recent Stories

HCSTSI president announces sub-committees convener ..

HCSTSI president announces sub-committees conveners

49 seconds ago
 Work on Lei Expressway project to be started from ..

Work on Lei Expressway project to be started from December 25: Sheikh Rashid Sha ..

51 seconds ago
 Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Ha ..

Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 PEMRA urges cable operators to observe rules

PEMRA urges cable operators to observe rules

3 minutes ago
 Officials in 3 Myanmar Townships Order All America ..

Officials in 3 Myanmar Townships Order All Americans to Leave - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Over 3.36m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.36m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.