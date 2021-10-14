US Trade Representative signals shift towards WTO disputes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday signaled a shift in Washington's stance on the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution process

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday signaled a shift in Washington's stance on the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution process.

"We all recognise the importance of the WTO, and we all want it to succeed," Tai said in a speech before The Geneva Institute's Geneva Trade Platform.

Under the administration of former president Donald Trump, the United States brought the WTO's dispute settlement system to a grinding halt in December 2019 by blocking the appointment of new judges to the key Appellate Body.

Tai, appointed by Trump's successor Joe Biden, indicated Washington is looking to thaw relations with the global trade body and improve how trade conflicts are settled.

"We believe we may succeed in reforming the negotiating pillar if we create a more flexible WTO, change the way we approach problems collectively, improve transparency and inclusiveness and restore the deliberative function of the organisation," she said.

"Let's not prejudge what a reformed system looks like. The most important thing is to engage in this conversation and actually bring the entire membership together because there is a feeling of malaise around here," Tai later told journalists.

The body's seven-member Appellate Body can uphold, modify or reverse the initial findings of a WTO dispute panel.