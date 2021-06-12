US Trade Representative to Meet With British Counterpart in London Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday will travel to London to meet with her British counterpart as part of her trip to Europe to join US President Joe Biden at the summit with the European Union (EU) on a day before, the office of the representative said in a release.

"On Wednesday, June 16, Ambassador Tai will travel to London and hold bilateral meetings with Secretary of State for International Trade, Elizabeth Truss. Ambassador Tai will return to the United States on Thursday, June 17," the release said on Friday.

Tai will travel to Brussels to meet with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and to join Biden at the US-EU summit on June 15 which will focus on a broad range of mutual issues, including post-pandemic economic recovery, strengthening of democracy, and foreign policy concerns, the release said.

On Thursday, Tai announced that while in Brussels she will focus primarily on attempts to resolve the 16-year old Boeing-Airbus disputes and address steps to counter unfair trade policies from China and other countries undermining competition.

The trade war between the United States and the 27-nation European bloc broke out in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump as part of his strategy to impose new tariffs to change US trade policy and reduce the trade deficit.