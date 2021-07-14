US Trade Representative, UK Counterpart Agreed to Combat Forced Labor - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss agreed to promote fair global competition, address forced labor practices and enhance economic ties between their countries, Tai's Press Office said.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today met with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss... [They] agreed to work together both bilaterally and through multilateral fora to promote fair competition, enhance the international trade system, and address forced labor issues," the press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tai and Truss praised the Large Civil Aircraft framework as a platform for collaboration on shared challenges, including "those posed by the anti-competitive practices of China and other non-market economies."

Last month, the United States and the United Kingdom agreed not to impose tariffs for the next five years on the large aircraft businesses between their countries and to instead challenge competitors.