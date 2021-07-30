US Trade Representative's top China adviser Mark Wu has resigned, citing family issues among reasons for his departure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US Trade Representative's top China adviser Mark Wu has resigned, citing family issues among reasons for his departure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

"The plan had always been to help [Trade Representative] Katherine Tai settle into her role.

The team has settled into place and a rhythm has been established," Wu said.

Wu said family issues were one of the reasons for leaving his post, but emphasized that his departure has nothing to do with the US Trade Representative's review of China policy.