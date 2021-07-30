UrduPoint.com

US Trade Representative's Top China Adviser Mark Wu Resigns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:13 PM

US Trade Representative's Top China Adviser Mark Wu Resigns - Reports

US Trade Representative's top China adviser Mark Wu has resigned, citing family issues among reasons for his departure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US Trade Representative's top China adviser Mark Wu has resigned, citing family issues among reasons for his departure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

"The plan had always been to help [Trade Representative] Katherine Tai settle into her role.

The team has settled into place and a rhythm has been established," Wu said.

Wu said family issues were one of the reasons for leaving his post, but emphasized that his departure has nothing to do with the US Trade Representative's review of China policy.

Related Topics

Katherine China Post Family Top

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds ICEE exhibition from July 31

32 seconds ago
 China's Ma beats compatriot to retain Olympic tabl ..

China's Ma beats compatriot to retain Olympic table tennis crown

34 seconds ago
 German Chancellor Candidate Laschet Apologizes for ..

German Chancellor Candidate Laschet Apologizes for Not Crediting Source in His 2 ..

36 seconds ago
 DS Railways conducts motor trolley inspection from ..

DS Railways conducts motor trolley inspection from Kotri to Sann

38 seconds ago
 Brilliant Barega strikes gold as Olympic athletics ..

Brilliant Barega strikes gold as Olympic athletics underway

3 minutes ago
 Scores flee as Taliban tighten noose around wester ..

Scores flee as Taliban tighten noose around western Afghan city

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.