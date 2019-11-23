UrduPoint.com
US Trade Tribunal Rules Mexico Threatens Livelihood Of American Tomato Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Trade Tribunal Rules Mexico Threatens Livelihood of American Tomato Farmers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Imports of Mexican tomatoes threaten to injure tomato growers in the United States, the US International Trade Commission (USITC) said in a ruling on Friday that keeps restrictions under a previous bilateral tomato agreement in place.

"As a result of the USITC's affirmative determination, the suspension agreement that Commerce previously entered concerning fresh tomatoes from Mexico will remain in effect," the USITC said in a press release on the ruling.

Tomato growers in the state of Florida requested the USITC investigation, claiming the Mexican growers were hurting farmers by dumping cheap tomatoes in the United States.

