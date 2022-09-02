US Trade Union AFL-CIO Unveils Largest Mobilizing Effort for Midterms

More than 100,000 volunteers from the AFL-CIO will be meeting one-on-one with millions of working Americans as part of a massive voter mobilization effort to elect pro-worker candidates in the November midterms, the largest federation of US trade unions said Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) More than 100,000 volunteers from the AFL-CIO will be meeting one-on-one with millions of working Americans as part of a massive voter mobilization effort to elect pro-worker candidates in the November midterms, the largest federation of US trade unions said Friday.

"This effort is focused on hyper-local one-on-one organizing," the release said. "From the picket lines to worksites to workers' homes, volunteers will connect with union members to ensure these members receive truthful and accurate information on ballot measures and candidates from people they trust. This program also will include peer-to-peer texting, phone calls, targeted digital communication and mail to reach workers multiple times between now and Election Day."

Union officials said they are looking at the voter mobilization effort to empower working people and make the difference in scores of close races around the US.

"Working people are fired up and ready to mobilize like never before to restore America's promise," AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said. "We've launched the largest organizing drive in history to empower workers who for far too long have been ignored and taken for granted by a political system designed to benefit the wealthy and well-connected.

"

Shuler said the focus on union members personally engaging ordinary Americans "will cut through the political noise to make a critical difference locally and nationally this November and beyond." The labor union describes the 2022 mobilization "as unlike any other election initiative in the history of the labor movement."

More than 100,000 volunteers will reach at least 7.7 million working people between now and Election Day. But this organizing drive will not end with this year's midterm elections, officials said. The AFL-CIO and affiliate unions have created the electoral infrastructure to continue worker outreach and electoral organizing beyond November through 2024, to "give working people a powerful voice in the statehouses, the U.S. Congress and the 2024 presidential election," the release said.

The AFL-CIO's plan is to reach residents in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but leaders have identified nine states where recent elections have been decided by very small margins. These states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.