Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 09:40 PM

US Trade Watchdog to Challenge Lockheed Martin's $4.4Bln Takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Tuesday it will challenge in court Lockheed Martin's attempt to acquire the last independent missile propulsion systems manufacturer, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, in a deal worth $4.4 billion.

"Today, in its first outright challenge to a defense merger in decades, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Lockheed Martin Corporation's $4.4 billion proposed vertical acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, the last independent U.S. supplier of missile propulsion systems," the FTC said in a press release.

The FTC is concerned that should Lockheed Martin proceed with the deal, the world's largest defense contractor will use its control over Aerojet to harm rival defense contractors, including Raytheon Technologies, Inc.

, Northrop Grumman and Boeing by denying or limiting their access to critical propulsion inputs for various weapons systems.

Aerojet is the last independent supplier of critical inputs for missile systems, hypersonic cruise missiles, and missile defense kill vehicles, as well as the only proven US supplier of divert-and-attitude control systems that propel missile defense kill vehicles, the release said.

The FTC is planning to file an administrative complaint with the US District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking a preliminary injunction to block the deal. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on June 16, the release said.

