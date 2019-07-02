US Trails Canada in Fight Against Terrorism by Neo-Nazi Groups - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

Canada's decision to list two global neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations illustrates a divide with the United States, which has been slow to understand the threat posed by hate groups operating on US soil, according to a report by the Soufan Group on Tuesday

"Like many other Western countries, Canada has spent the better part of the past two decades of the post-September 11th era focusing on the threat posed by jihadist terrorist groups and has only recently officially recognized that radical far-right wing groups are also a highly destabilizing force," the report stated.

In contrast, the report said, "the United States government has been extremely slow to move toward enacting legislation that would limit radical far-right wing groups, even in the face of violent incidents perpetrated by individuals and groups connected to the far-right."

Last week, Canada listed two neo-Nazi groups - Blood and Honor and Combat 18 - as terrorist entities, a designation that allows the government to seize the property of individuals belonging to these groups.

Canadians are legally forbidden to associate, directly or indirectly, with any group that has been officially designated as terrorist.

Both Blood and Honor and the group's armed wing, Combat 18, are global in nature and adhere to a Neo-Nazi ideology while advocating for the use of violence and intimidation to achieve their objectives, the report explained.

The report cited neo-Nazi violence in US cities like Charlottesville and Pittsburgh, claiming that the country's political sensitivities have interfered with any real progress in combating the threat.

An August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville resulted in the death of a counter-protester and an October 2018 shooting during a service at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 worshipers.