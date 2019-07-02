UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trails Canada In Fight Against Terrorism By Neo-Nazi Groups - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:59 PM

US Trails Canada in Fight Against Terrorism by Neo-Nazi Groups - Report

Canada's decision to list two global neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations illustrates a divide with the United States, which has been slow to understand the threat posed by hate groups operating on US soil, according to a report by the Soufan Group on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Canada's decision to list two global neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations illustrates a divide with the United States, which has been slow to understand the threat posed by hate groups operating on US soil, according to a report by the Soufan Group on Tuesday.

"Like many other Western countries, Canada has spent the better part of the past two decades of the post-September 11th era focusing on the threat posed by jihadist terrorist groups and has only recently officially recognized that radical far-right wing groups are also a highly destabilizing force," the report stated.

In contrast, the report said, "the United States government has been extremely slow to move toward enacting legislation that would limit radical far-right wing groups, even in the face of violent incidents perpetrated by individuals and groups connected to the far-right."

Last week, Canada listed two neo-Nazi groups - Blood and Honor and Combat 18 - as terrorist entities, a designation that allows the government to seize the property of individuals belonging to these groups.

Canadians are legally forbidden to associate, directly or indirectly, with any group that has been officially designated as terrorist.

Both Blood and Honor and the group's armed wing, Combat 18, are global in nature and adhere to a Neo-Nazi ideology while advocating for the use of violence and intimidation to achieve their objectives, the report explained.

The report cited neo-Nazi violence in US cities like Charlottesville and Pittsburgh, claiming that the country's political sensitivities have interfered with any real progress in combating the threat.

An August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville resulted in the death of a counter-protester and an October 2018 shooting during a service at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 worshipers.

Related Topics

Terrorist Canada Progress Charlottesville Pittsburgh United States August October 2017 2018 Government Blood

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

35 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

41 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

51 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for revisi ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus ,Pakistan have good terms: Hammad Azhar

2 minutes ago

Second meeting on Kartarpur corridor to be held on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.