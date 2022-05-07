UrduPoint.com

US Trained Over 220 Ukrainian Soldiers On Howitzers - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Trained Over 220 Ukrainian Soldiers on Howitzers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The United States has trained more than 220 Ukrainians on how to operate howitzers sent to the country as part of US military assistance packages in response to Russia's special military operation, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"As of today, more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers have completed (M777 howitzers) training.

There's an additional 150 plus that are currently going through howitzer training," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Another group of 15 Ukrainian soldiers has completed their training on the Q64 mobile radar, while about 60 Ukrainians have finished training on M113 armored personnel carriers, with 50 more currently being trained on it, Kirby added.

As regards Phoenix Ghost drones, Kirby said there are about 20 Ukrainians in their final day after a week-long training course.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Pentagon Phoenix United States

Recent Stories

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

15 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

15 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempow ..

Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: A ..

15 minutes ago
 US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bri ..

US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bribes, Extortion - Justice Dept.

15 minutes ago
 Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.