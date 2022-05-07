US Trained Over 220 Ukrainian Soldiers on Howitzers - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The United States has trained more than 220 Ukrainians on how to operate howitzers sent to the country as part of US military assistance packages in response to Russia's special military operation, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"As of today, more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers have completed (M777 howitzers) training.

There's an additional 150 plus that are currently going through howitzer training," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Another group of 15 Ukrainian soldiers has completed their training on the Q64 mobile radar, while about 60 Ukrainians have finished training on M113 armored personnel carriers, with 50 more currently being trained on it, Kirby added.

As regards Phoenix Ghost drones, Kirby said there are about 20 Ukrainians in their final day after a week-long training course.