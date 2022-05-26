US Training 20 Ukrainians on Danish Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles - Senior Defense Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is training nearly 20 Ukrainian soldiers abroad on how to use Harpoon missiles supplied by Denmark in response to Russia's special military operation, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"We're also helping facilitate some training of Ukrainians for coastal defense missiles now that the Danes are going to be contributing Harpoon launchers and vehicles. It (Harpoon) was not designed for coastal defense. It was designed for anti-ship warfare, ship-to-ship warfare," the official said during a press briefing. "That's happening right now, outside of Ukraine, of course, and just under 20 Ukrainians are going through that training right now."