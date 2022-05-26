UrduPoint.com

US Training 20 Ukrainians On Danish Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles - Senior Defense Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US Training 20 Ukrainians on Danish Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles - Senior Defense Official

The United States is training nearly 20 Ukrainian soldiers abroad on how to use Harpoon missiles supplied by Denmark in response to Russia's special military operation, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is training nearly 20 Ukrainian soldiers abroad on how to use Harpoon missiles supplied by Denmark in response to Russia's special military operation, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"We're also helping facilitate some training of Ukrainians for coastal defense missiles now that the Danes are going to be contributing Harpoon launchers and vehicles. It (Harpoon) was not designed for coastal defense. It was designed for anti-ship warfare, ship-to-ship warfare," the official said during a press briefing. "That's happening right now, outside of Ukraine, of course, and just under 20 Ukrainians are going through that training right now."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles United States Denmark

Recent Stories

Cargo With Belarusian Fertilizers Worth $20Mln Arr ..

Cargo With Belarusian Fertilizers Worth $20Mln Arrested in Ukraine - State Burea ..

7 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University expre ..

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University expresses concern over spending of ..

7 minutes ago
 LDA DG reviews development work at Shahkam flyover ..

LDA DG reviews development work at Shahkam flyover

7 minutes ago
 Heaps of garbage irk residents of low lying areas

Heaps of garbage irk residents of low lying areas

19 minutes ago
 Real Madrid remain Europe's most valuable football ..

Real Madrid remain Europe's most valuable football club: studies

19 minutes ago
 Parliament's joint sitting unanimously condemns se ..

Parliament's joint sitting unanimously condemns sentencing of Yasin Malik by Ind ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.