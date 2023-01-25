UrduPoint.com

US Training For Abrams Tanks To Take Place Outside Of Ukraine - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 10:23 PM

US Training for Abrams Tanks to Take Place Outside of Ukraine - Official

The training for Ukrainian troops to operate Abrams tanks will take place outside of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The training for Ukrainian troops to operate Abrams tanks will take place outside of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

"The training will take place outside of Ukraine," the officials told reporters, adding that they do not have the information where exactly it will take place.

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

9 minutes ago
 UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30 ..

UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30% Last Year

3 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Uk ..

White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

32 seconds ago
 US Deliveries of Abrams Tanks to Kiev Will Take Mo ..

US Deliveries of Abrams Tanks to Kiev Will Take Months, Not Weeks - Official

33 seconds ago
 US Procuring 8 M88 Recovery Vehicles as Part of Ne ..

US Procuring 8 M88 Recovery Vehicles as Part of New Military Aid for Ukraine - S ..

35 seconds ago
 Russian Economy Declined by Only About 3% in 2022 ..

Russian Economy Declined by Only About 3% in 2022 Despite Negative Forecasts - U ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.