US Training for Abrams Tanks to Take Place Outside of Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The training for Ukrainian troops to operate Abrams tanks will take place outside of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

"The training will take place outside of Ukraine," the officials told reporters, adding that they do not have the information where exactly it will take place.