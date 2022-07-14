UrduPoint.com

US Training Journalists In Eastern Europe To Report On Russian Activities - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Training Journalists in Eastern Europe to Report on Russian Activities - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States is training journalists in Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to report on alleged instances of malign Russian activity, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Kathryn Insley said on Wednesday.

"To counter Russia's disinformation campaign, we're training journalists in the region to identify and investigate Russia's malign activities, whether corruption, ties to sanctioned individuals, or seeking undue influence and advanced conventional weapon deals," Insley said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The US is also working with the Ukrainian diaspora to develop a network of experts to identify alleged Russian disinformation efforts, Insley added.

International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders earlier this month criticized Ukrainian authorities for hampering objective media coverage of the conflict unfolding in the country and called for the government to alleviate barriers for journalists.

