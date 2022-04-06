UrduPoint.com

US Training Small Number Of Ukrainians To Operate Switchblade Tank-Killer UAVs - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 09:33 PM

US Training Small Number of Ukrainians to Operate Switchblade Tank-Killer UAVs - Official

A small number of Ukrainians already in the United States are going through some professional military education on Switchblade tank-killer drones and other weapons systems, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) A small number of Ukrainians already in the United States are going through some professional military education on Switchblade tank-killer drones and other weapons systems, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"(A) very small number of Ukrainians that were already here in the United States going through some professional military education, and we took advantage of the opportunity to pull them aside for a couple of days and provide them some training particularly on the Switchblade UAVs that is a system that is not organic to the Ukrainian military," the official said during a press briefing. "There may be some additional rudimentary training while they are here."

The official clarified that he is talking about half a dozen Ukrainians and they will soon head back home.

Related Topics

Education United States May

Recent Stories

Russia Concerned With US Refusal to Develop BWC Co ..

Russia Concerned With US Refusal to Develop BWC Control Mechanism - Official

6 minutes ago
 Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters re ..

Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return

6 minutes ago
 Peskov Not Ruling Out Option of Severing Diplomati ..

Peskov Not Ruling Out Option of Severing Diplomatic Relations With West

6 minutes ago
 Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Poland Would B ..

Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Poland Would Be Huge Threat to Russia - Pesk ..

9 minutes ago
 US Allows Wind Down Transactions With Alfa-Bank Th ..

US Allows Wind Down Transactions With Alfa-Bank Through May 6, Sberbank Till Apr ..

9 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves second Covid booster for over ..

EU watchdog approves second Covid booster for over 80s

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.