US Training Small Number of Ukrainians to Operate Switchblade Tank-Killer UAVs - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) A small number of Ukrainians already in the United States are going through some professional military education on Switchblade tank-killer drones and other weapons systems, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"(A) very small number of Ukrainians that were already here in the United States going through some professional military education, and we took advantage of the opportunity to pull them aside for a couple of days and provide them some training particularly on the Switchblade UAVs that is a system that is not organic to the Ukrainian military," the official said during a press briefing. "There may be some additional rudimentary training while they are here."

The official clarified that he is talking about half a dozen Ukrainians and they will soon head back home.