US Training Ukraine Army 'Perplexing' as Russia Offers Security Proposals - Ex-CIA Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Reported US intelligence plans to train Ukrainian troops to fight a guerrilla war against Russia are unconstitutional in addition to being perplexing at a time when Russia has submitted proposals to the United States to ensure security, retired veteran CIA officer and analyst Phil Giraldi told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Mirror reported on Monday that US intelligence officials have secretly agreed to arm and train Ukraine troops on how to fight a guerrilla war against Russian forces. High-level meetings took place this week between the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on the project, the report added.

"This is perhaps one of the more perplexing of all the Biden administration initiatives that are loosely described as foreign policy, particularly as it is taking place at a time when Russia has submitted clear proposals regarding establishing viable spheres of influence and thereby avoiding a war," Giraldi said.

The United States is openly providing weapons and training to Kiev and without any restrictions on how the weapons are to be used, Giraldi said. This made the US government "complicit in any Ukrainian provocation that would seek to involve Washington in a broader conflict," he added.

Giraldi said it is particularly troubling that "we now learn there is a clandestine program that is engaging in what are undoubtedly war crimes while also creating a 'guerrilla warfare' capability."

The new initiative appeared consistent with a long pattern now going back many decades of secret and ultimately unsuccessful US efforts to destabilize and topple governments and support rebel forces in countries around the world, he said.

"Unfortunately this comes as no surprise and is just one more indication of how Washington has learned nothing through its many failures involving attempted regime change and support of proxy rebel groups," he said.

Apart from being warmongering and unconstitutional, in this particular case, the consequences of the reported Ukrainian initiative could easily be catastrophic for all parties involved, Giraldi warned.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that US private military companies have delivered containers with unidentified chemical components to the Donetsk region for the purposes of committing provocations in eastern Ukraine. About 120 employees of US private military companies are presently training the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region.