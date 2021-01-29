UrduPoint.com
US Trains Estonia How To Respond To Use Of WMD For Assassinations - State Dept.

Fri 29th January 2021

US Trains Estonia How to Respond to Use of WMD for Assassinations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United Stated carried out this week training in Estonia to assist local authorities to identify the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) for assassinations and respond to such attacks, the US State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"This week, the United States conducted virtual training with partners from Estonia to help national security policy-makers, first responders, and scientific leaders counter, respond to, and investigate assassinations involving weapons of mass destruction (WMD)," the statement said.

The State Department alleges that Russia, Estonia's neighbor, has "a particularly notorious history of using WMD to target adversaries for assassination," including by using the "Novichok" nerve agent against former spy Sergei Skripal in 2018 and opposition figure Aleksey Navalny in 2020.

